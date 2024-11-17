Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $2.84. Mitsubishi Motors shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mitsubishi Motors stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi Motors were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and sale of passenger vehicles, and its parts and components in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, the rest of Asia, and internationally. Its products include EVs/PHEVs, SUVs, pickup trucks, MPVs, and cars under the Mitsubishi brand.

