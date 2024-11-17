Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.89 and last traded at $35.05. 78,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 76,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.21.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.18.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, Semiconductor and Device, and Others segments. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

