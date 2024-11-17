Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Leerink Partners increased their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.73.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

MIRM stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $48.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 31.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after acquiring an additional 29,017 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,570,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 46,918 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.