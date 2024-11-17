Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,492 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $121,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

AGG opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.69.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

