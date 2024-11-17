Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.98 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $60.09.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.