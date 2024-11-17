Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,161,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,249,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,312,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,756,000 after buying an additional 4,080,716 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after buying an additional 5,330,887 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.39. The stock has a market cap of $524.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

