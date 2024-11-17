Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 32,745 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 32,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $372,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ETHA opened at $23.39 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.64.

