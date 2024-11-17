Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.2% of Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $91,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $538.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.75 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $529.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $508.51.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

