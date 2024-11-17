Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 386 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Metis Global Partners LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRG. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 74.7% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 76.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $92.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.50 and a 200-day moving average of $82.44. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $102.84.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $77.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.43.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 102,603 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $8,244,151.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,151,688. This trade represents a 38.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

