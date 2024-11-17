Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Centene by 16.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 120,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNC opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.49. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.25 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

In other news, CEO Sarah London acquired 4,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.80 per share, with a total value of $250,313.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,229 shares in the company, valued at $40,567,523.20. This represents a 0.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,305,284.58. This represents a 3.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

