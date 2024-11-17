Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $75.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average is $91.67. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

