Metis Global Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,427 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.33. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,615,217.06. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

See Also

