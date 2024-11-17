Metis Global Partners LLC Buys 140 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10,599.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 409,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after acquiring an additional 406,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,616,000 after acquiring an additional 400,565 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,203,000 after acquiring an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,038,000. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

RCL stock opened at $231.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $101.04 and a fifty-two week high of $238.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total value of $518,445.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 10.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.51, for a total transaction of $1,401,812.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,593.64. This represents a 40.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,796 shares of company stock worth $7,170,759. Company insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

