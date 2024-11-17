Metis Global Partners LLC Acquires 623 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 330.2% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hologic from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of HOLX opened at $78.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.25. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.59 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

