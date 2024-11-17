Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Medallion Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

MFIN opened at $9.53 on Friday. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.88 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medallion Financial Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from Medallion Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Medallion Financial’s payout ratio is 23.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medallion Financial by 60.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 52,857 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Medallion Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 41,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 2,306.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medallion Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 98,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Medallion Financial by 30.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 187,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the period. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Taxi Medallion Lending. The company offers loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and other consumer recreational equipment; consumer financing for window, siding, and roof replacement, swimming pool installations, and other home improvement projects; senior and subordinated loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business; and taxi medallion loans to individuals and small to mid-size businesses.

