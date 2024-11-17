Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $195,000 in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,943 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Groupon at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Groupon in the first quarter worth about $151,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 1,848.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRPN stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.77. Groupon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $19.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The coupon company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.58. Groupon had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 91.94%. The company had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Groupon in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Groupon from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Groupon from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

