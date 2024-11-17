Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Has $19.44 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 386,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 775,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,854,000 after purchasing an additional 187,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $487,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

