Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Down 38.6% in October

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,500 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the October 15th total of 132,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of Lument Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Lument Finance Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,029. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lument Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 11,718 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

