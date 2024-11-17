Linda Mantia Acquires 4,498 Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Stock

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) Director Linda Mantia bought 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.23 per share, with a total value of C$99,990.54.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods stock opened at C$22.56 on Friday. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of C$21.05 and a 1 year high of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 250.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.00.

Get Maple Leaf Foods alerts:

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 977.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFI shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MFI

Maple Leaf Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maple Leaf Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maple Leaf Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.