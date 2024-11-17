Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Liberty Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $12.45 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average of $19.18.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Institutional Trading of Liberty Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYK. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

