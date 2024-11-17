Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Chardan Capital

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Chardan Capital from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Lexeo Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on LXEO

Lexeo Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity at Lexeo Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

In related news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,401.75. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $11,307,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,364,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,763,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after buying an additional 599,203 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 84.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 777,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after buying an additional 355,928 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexeo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.