Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,107,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,918,472,000 after purchasing an additional 209,589 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 211,320 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 641,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $33,175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 7,647.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,325 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,617,000 after buying an additional 437,603 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth about $619,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Argus downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 24,324 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,724. This trade represents a 28.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

