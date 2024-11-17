Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Stock Price Up 7.8% – Here’s What Happened

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) rose 7.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 1,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 4,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

