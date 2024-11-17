Kyle Sauers Sells 25,934 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) CFO Kyle Sauers sold 25,934 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $318,988.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 338,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,164,952.20. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Down 2.5 %

RSI stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.50 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Institutional Trading of Rush Street Interactive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 25.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

