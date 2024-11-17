Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 7th

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $38.20 and a 12 month high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

