KPP Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

KPP Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $85.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $87.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

