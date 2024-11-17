KPP Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 91,686,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,886,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after buying an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,657,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,248,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,675,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,244,000 after acquiring an additional 746,645 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
BND opened at $72.48 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.22.
About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
