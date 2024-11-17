KPP Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 21,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,579,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $434.51 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $348.73 and a 52 week high of $444.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $424.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

