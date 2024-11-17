KPP Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KPP Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $293.61 and a 12 month high of $410.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $387.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.50. The stock has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

