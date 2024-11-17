KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $565,000 Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

KPP Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 153,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 22,341 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 161.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 185,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,534,000 after acquiring an additional 114,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 34,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,900,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.68. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

