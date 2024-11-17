KPP Advisory Services LLC Has $215,000 Stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 61.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the second quarter worth $220,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Icahn Enterprises Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ IEP opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.78. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Icahn Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Icahn Enterprises Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -183.49%.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

