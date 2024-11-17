Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) Given Outperform Rating at William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,RTT News reports.

KRRO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Korro Bio from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Korro Bio from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Korro Bio in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Korro Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.17.

Get Korro Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on KRRO

Korro Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78.

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.55) by $0.29. Sell-side analysts expect that Korro Bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Korro Bio

In other Korro Bio news, CFO Vineet Agarwal sold 10,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $799,504.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRRO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Korro Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korro Bio by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Korro Bio during the third quarter worth $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Korro Bio by 129.0% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Korro Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate is KRRO-110 which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (AATD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Korro Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korro Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.