Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.64.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. Kodiak Gas Services has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.66 and a beta of 0.79.
Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is currently 565.54%.
Kodiak Gas Services Company Profile
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
