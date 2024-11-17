Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $5.47 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.6% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 19,404.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,901,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,218,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876,260 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15,750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,901,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $574,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876,731 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chevron by 55.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,537,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,492,000 after buying an additional 3,048,819 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Chevron by 15,542.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,175,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,896,000 after buying an additional 1,168,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,418,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,600,000 after buying an additional 743,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.39 and its 200-day moving average is $152.62. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

