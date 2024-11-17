Kimberly Chainey Sells 964 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Stock

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. This trade represents a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATR opened at $166.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.29 and a twelve month high of $178.03. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in AptarGroup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,889,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

