Kentucky Retirement Systems Sells 3,696 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,612 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 12.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 9.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $134.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.99. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.