Kentucky Retirement Systems Lowers Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 84.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $407.49 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $421.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $388.09 and a 200 day moving average of $353.05.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $389.77.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

