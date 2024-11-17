Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 269.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $218,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,535,378. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,823,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.12, for a total value of $115,105,758.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,004,124.96. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,562,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,787,316 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PLTR opened at $65.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

