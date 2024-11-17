Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Sells 1,225 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 9,940.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001,391 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,458 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth about $335,870,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 711.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 876,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,762,000 after buying an additional 768,479 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $107,367,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.47.

In other news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock valued at $8,290,995 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TGT opened at $152.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $127.19 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

