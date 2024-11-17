Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $2.34 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 3.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

