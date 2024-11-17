KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJJ stock opened at $128.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $101.61 and a 12 month high of $133.12.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

