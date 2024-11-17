KCM Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEV. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.32 and a 200 day moving average of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $59.06.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

