KBC Group NV Sells 882,489 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 60.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 573,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 882,489 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Vipshop worth $9,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Vipshop by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vipshop by 6.8% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

VIPS stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.34. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.64.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

