KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 390.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,807 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 780.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

