KBC Group NV Has $11.57 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 305.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Ulta Beauty worth $11,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $365.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $380.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $379.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $328.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

