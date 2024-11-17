KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,246 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $13,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UHS opened at $201.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.36. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $132.74 and a one year high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UHS shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

