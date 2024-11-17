KBC Group NV Buys 711 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in HubSpot by 690.9% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 41.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 116 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.19, for a total value of $56,978.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,009,441.57. The trade was a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 4,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,066,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $28,881,300. This trade represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,891 shares of company stock valued at $6,662,473 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

Get Our Latest Report on HUBS

HubSpot Stock Down 2.8 %

HubSpot stock opened at $677.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,507.57, a P/E/G ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $554.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $548.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $724.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.