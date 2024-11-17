K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF) Short Interest Up 23.1% in October

K-Bro Linen Inc. (OTCMKTS:KBRLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.0 days.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBRLF remained flat at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $26.67.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
