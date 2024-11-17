Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Acquired by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,786 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Juniper Networks makes up approximately 0.7% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Juniper Networks worth $10,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,651 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,945,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,322 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 276,891 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,885.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 497,430 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after buying an additional 472,370 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,731,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a P/E/G ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.79%.

JNPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

