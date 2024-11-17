JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Stock Position Boosted by BCGM Wealth Management LLC

BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,356 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 4.6% of BCGM Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCGM Wealth Management LLC owned 0.46% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $14,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of JCPB stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

